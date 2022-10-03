Ireland to play England in Cape Town at 2023 T20 World Cup

Ireland will open up their World Cup against England in Cape Town. Photograph: Ian Jacobs

A clash with England in Paarl, South Africa, on February 10th headlines Ireland’s fixtures at next year’s women’s T20 World Cup. India, Pakistan and West Indies are Ireland’s other opponents in Group B as Laura Delany’s side heads to its first global tournament since 2018.

A second-placed finished at last month’s qualifying tournament booked Ireland’s ticket to South Africa. Bangladesh ultimately beat Ireland in the final, but victories against USA, Scotland and Zimbabwe ensured a spot at the World Cup nonetheless.

[ Ireland beat Zimbabwe to qualify for 2023 T20 World Cup ]

In all, Ireland are guaranteed four matches of group action. Two of these, against Pakistan and West Indies, will be at Newlands in Cape Town. Boland Park in nearby Paarl hosts the clash with England while the final group game versus India takes place at St George’s Park in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) on the Eastern Cape.

Following the group stage, the tournament shifts to a straight knock-out with two semi-finals and a final, all held in Cape Town.

Ireland’s fixtures at the 2023 T20 World Cup

Monday February 13th: Ireland vs England, Boland Park, Paarl

Wednesday February 15th: Pakistan vs Ireland, Newlands, Cape Town

Friday February 17th: West Indies vs Ireland, Newlands, Cape Town

Monday February 20th: India vs Ireland, St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Thursday February 23rd: Semi-final one, Newlands, Cape Town

Friday February 24th: Semi-final two, Newlands, Cape Town

Sunday February 26th: Final, Newlands, Cape Town