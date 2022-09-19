Angling notes: Nirvana races home ahead of the pack

Crew from the winning boat Nirvana at the Rosslare Small Boats Competition (from left) Mark Phillips, Richie Stead and Keith Pemberton from the Wirral Boat Club near Liverpool

The English boat Nirvana from northeast England has won the 35th Rosslare Small Boats Competition in Co Wexford, outclassing 30 boats from Britain and Ireland to claim victory in this prestigious competition.

Sponsored by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), DAIWA, Navionics and supported by Saltwater Boat Magazine, the festival attracted more than 90 anglers from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Isle of Wight and many parts of England, including Manchester, Liverpool and Portsmouth.

The high standard competition, which generates in the region of €300,000 for the local economy, combined with a quality angling product, continues to attract the best boat anglers in what is regarded as the one of the much sought after competitions in Europe.

Weather conditions were challenging during the week with strong southeasterly winds. Unfortunately because of this the competition was reduced from four to two days and boats, were forced to launch from Kilmore Quay with restrictions.

The anglers fished hard and the fishing was tough yet this did not deter competitors and boat Nirvana got to the finish line with 26 different species. This was their fifth time to win the competition, last winning in 2007. Team members Richie Stead, Keith Pemberton and Mark Phillips from the Wirral Boat Club outside Liverpool were delighted.

Second place went to boat Shamrock (Martin Kennedy, Dave Godwin, Arthur Beechey and Dan Lynch) from Howth Sea Angling Club with 25 species, followed by Katie B (Seirt Shultz, Thomas Markey and Joe McPeake) also from Howth Sea Angling Club, with 23 species.

Four specimens caught included a three bearded rockling, cuckoo wrasse and a tope. The largest of these, a cuckoo wrasse of 0.60kgs caught by Sean Og MacShane from Cork aboard the boat Fin Chaser, won best specimen of the festival. (All four have yet to be ratified by the Irish Specimen Fish Committee.)

Many conservation initiatives of marine species were extended further this year, with the majority of fish caught, photographed and released at sea. This proved very successful for smoothound, conger, dab, gurnard, mackerel, mullet, putting ray and mini species such as dragonet and gobies measured on IFI mats, photographed and returned alive.

Overall 40 different species were caught including a sauray recorded for the first time in the history of the competition by the Irish boat Shamrock. Other unusual species included gilthead bream and red mullet.

Inland Fisheries Ireland officiated at the photographic identification of fish species, supported by Kilmore Quay harbour master and staff at Wexford County Council.

The prizegiving took place in the Coast Hotel in Rosslare Strand, with a fantastic array of prizes worth in the region of €30,000.

Special guest Councillor Jim Moore said: “On behalf of Wexford County Council, I extend my gratitude to you all for coming to Wexford again. A special word of thanks to your organiser John Belger who I understand is handing over the reins after many years. I look forward to seeing you [all] return next year.”

For further information on the Rosslare Small Boats Festival 2023, contact Dave Williams at: diw.rsbf@yahoo.com, tel. 0044 796 147 1553. Visit www.rosslaresmallboatsfestival.com or www.facebook.com/groups/rosslaresmallboats

*Dorrie Gibbons from Cong, Co Mayo, caught a magnificent trout of 54cm to take third place in last Sunday’s East Corrib Alliance Development Competition on Lough Corrib. The competition, hosted by Glencorrib and Corrib Anglers on a catch-and-release basis, attracted 94 anglers. Results: 1, Sean Naughton; 2, Fergal Fitzgerald; 3, Dorrie Gibbons; 4, Vaughn Ruckley; 5, Tony Treacy.

*Delphi Lodge in Lennane, Co Galway, will host a special reception with Inland Fisheries this Saturday (September. 24th), to celebrate the launch of the 1902 Cork Collection of Salmon Flies. Almost 100 flies will be on display from the Delphi, Connemara and Galway segments of the collection.

Guest speaker Peter Kealey, will explain the book project in detail and as a special treat tie a River Erriff ‘Thunder and Lightning II’ fly pattern. Those in attendance will be invited to “have a go” under his watchful eye.

A canapé reception will begin at 4pm, followed by Kealey’s talk at 5.30pm. Tickets are €20 and can be booked at +353 95 42222 or https://delphilodge.ie/delphi-lodge/the-1902-cork-collection-of-salmon-flies/. Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/1RXA3a02t. Tweet: https://tinyurl.com/delphisalmonevent.

If you have an angling story to share please send to me at angling@irishtimes.com.