Ireland name T20 World Cup qualifiers squad

Georgina Dempsey is among those travelling to the UAE next month for the qualifiers. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Ahead of the T20 World Cup qualifiers, Ireland have made just one change to the squad that will take on Scotland next week with Rachel Delaney coming into the group that will travel to the qualifying tournament in the UAE next month.

Barring injury, every player who plays against Scotland in the warm-up series at the Grange will also travel to the qualifiers, Delaney being the only addition as Ireland expand their squad from 14 to 15.

Laura Delany once again captain’s the side and heads into a busy September in form having notched her maiden international century against the Netherlands last week. Leah Paul recorded the highest individual score for Ireland in that series while Gaby Lewis was also in the runs after scoring 92 on the occasion of her 100th cap. Lewis is currently playing with the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred.

Jane Maguire missed the series against the Netherlands due to an ankle injury but is fit to travel both to Scotland and the UAE. Ava Canning remains on the sidelines as she rehabs a knee injury.

As expected after being named in the group to take on Scotland, New Zealand-based Eimear Richardson will be part of the squad for the qualifiers.

Ireland play Scotland away in three T20Is next week before travelling to the UAE where they will take on the Scots, Bangladesh and the USA in their qualifying group. The top two progress to the semi-finals and the two winners of the final four clashes will qualify for World Cup to be held in South Africa in February, 2023.

Ireland squad for T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Laura Delany (capt), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Warm-up series away to Scotland

September 5th: Scotland v Ireland, 1st T20I (The Grange; 1pm)

September 6th: Scotland v Ireland, 2nd T20I (The Grange; 1pm)

September 8th: Scotland v Ireland, 3rd T20I (The Grange; 1pm)

T20 World Cup qualifier

September 13th: Warm-up match v Papa New Guinea

September 18th: Ireland v Bangladesh (Zayed Cricket Stadium; 2pm)

September 19th: Ireland v USA (Tolerance Oval; 2pm)

September 21st: Ireland v Scotland (Tolerance Oval; 10am)

September 23rd: Semi-Final (if Ireland qualifies)

September 25th: Final (if Ireland qualifies)