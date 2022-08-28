Angling notes: Limerick meeting discusses problems weir is causing for fish populations

The winning team of Tomek Kurman and Jacek Gorny at last weekends perch challenge competition on Lough Ree and River Shannon

A well-attended public meeting was held last Tuesday in Limerick to inform people of the Annacotty fish passage project and to highlight potential solutions to the problems the weir is causing fish populations.

Organised by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), almost 60 people turned out at the Castletroy Park Hotel, including public representatives Kieran O’Donnell TD, Cllr Seán Hartigan and Cllr Elena Secas.

The weir has been classified as a “significant barrier” to fish, negatively impacting on survival rates for wild Atlantic salmon, lamprey (sea, river and brook), wild brown trout and eels.

Brian Coghlan, research officer with the National Barriers Programme, gave a presentation about how the weir acts as an artificial barrier to certain species and the resulting problems for their life cycle.

Development inspector Alan Cullagh detailed how problems could be overcome and what solutions were being used in Ireland and internationally to improve fish passage at barriers.

A question-and-answer session followed whereby those attending had the opportunity to air their views to the well-informed panel.

Closing the session, Suzanne Campion, IFI’s head of business development, said: “We are seeking the views of the public to help inform the most appropriate solution for improving fish passage at Annacotty. This, along with environmental and technical assessments, will enable us to put the preferred option forward for planning permission.”

An interagency group has been set-up which includes a wide representation of those with an interest in the project. More information is available at fisheriesireland.ie/annacotty.

The works on Annacotty Weir are part of a pilot project to assist with the design and implementation of a national barriers restoration programme currently being progressed by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in collaboration with a range of State bodies.

Perch Challenge Competition

Jacek Gorny with a perch of 38cm caught during the annual perch competition on the River Shannon. Fish were all safely released after being caught.

A 38cm fish helped Jacek Gorny and Tomek Kurman win this year’s Perch Challenge Competition on Lough Ree and the River Shannon. Seventeen boats fished for perch over 20cm before measuring the largest to count towards the competition. A quick photo and video ensured the safe release of the fish.

The competition was organised by Sharp Hook Fishing Club, members of the NCFFI who present lure angling teams on the world stage and included a vast array of sponsored prizes.

A crew from the Lough Ree RNLI were in attendance to provide valuable advice on life-jacket safety and maintenance on the day.

Results:

1, Jacek Gorny and Tomek Kurman;

2, Mindaugas Naujokas and Giedrius Unikas;

3, Larry Kelly and Chris Scally.

Salmon and trout in short supply

Natural Resources Wales has published its 2021 salmon stock assessments for 23 principal salmon rivers in Wales and recorded the lowest catches of both salmon and sea trout since records began in the 1970s.

Principal fisheries officer Ben Wilson said: “This is of major concern, indicating that many stocks are now in serious trouble and failing to maintain sustainable populations. Unfortunately, there is no ‘magic’ solution and we must continue to work on a wide range of initiatives to make our rivers healthier and safer for salmon and sea trout. We have an ongoing river restoration programme to improve habitats and remove barriers ensuring fish have safe passage to spawning grounds.”