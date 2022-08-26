Gaby Lewis scores 92 on her 100th appearance as Ireland complete Dutch clean sweep

Gaby Lewis made 92 on her 100th cap as Ireland completed a clean sweep over the Netherlands in Voorburg. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

In her 100th international appearance, Gaby Lewis hit a sparkling 92 as Ireland claimed an eight-wicket victory in the final game of the three-match one-day international series against the Netherlands in Voorburg – claiming a 3-0 series clean sweep.

Lewis, who was presented her 100th match cap before the game by her mother Sharon, was in exceptional form as she struck 11 fours and a six in her 98-ball innings. However, in the shadow of a century, she played back to a straight delivery and was trapped in front.

Earlier in the day, Netherlands captain Babette de Leede won the toss and elected to bat first. That decision looked debatable early on, as an exceptional opening spell of bowling from Orla Prendergast (two for four) and Rachel Delaney (one for 17) had the hosts struggling on eight for three after just six overs.

Laura Delany (three for 26) and Leah Paul (two for 33) claimed the final four wickets as the Netherlands were bowled out for 184. Delany’s effort was her best bowling figures in ODI cricket.