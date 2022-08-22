Ireland cruise to victory in first ODI against the Netherlands

Arlene Kelly took three wickets against the Netherlands. Photograph: Oisín Keniry

Ireland made a winning start in their One-Day International series against the Netherlands with a comfortable five-wicket victory in Amstelveen.

The hosts were skittled for 84 with 17.1 overs remaining after being put into bat, with Irish bowlers Arlene Kelly and Rachel Delaney taking three wickets each.

Kelly finished with three for nine off seven overs and Delaney took three for 20, while the Netherlands lost their first four wickets for just 12 runs.

Frederique Overdijk made 38 not out but was the only home batter to reach double figures.

After Ireland openers Leah Paul and Gaby Lewis – who made 25 – put on 39 for the opening wicket, Orla Prendergast’s unbeaten 24 eased the visitors past their winning target in just 19.3 overs.

The two sides will meet for a second time in the three-match series at the same venue on Wednesday.