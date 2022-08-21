Angling Notes: Public meeting to raise awareness of Annacotty project

The Annacotty Weir on the Mulkear River in Co Limerick

Derek Evans

With the aim of creating a greater awareness in the Annacotty fish passage project, a public information meeting will be held tomorrow evening (August 23rd) at 6pm in the Castletroy Park Hotel, Dublin Road, Limerick.

The evening will comprise of a presentation from Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) followed by a questions and answers session with MC Noel Davidson from the Entrepreneurs Academy.

The ultimate goal of the project is to improve the fish passage at the weir on the River Mulkear for species such as Atlantic salmon, sea lamprey, river lamprey, eels and trout, helping them migrate both up and downstream.

The weir has been identified as a significant barrier to the free movement of fish and IFI has recently secured €99,000 under the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund to be employed to support the assessment and planning phase of the project.

Those with an interest in the Annacotty fish passage are invited to attend. To find out more or to register for the meeting, please visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/annacotty.

Fish kill on Crover River in Cavan

An investigation is underway into a significant fish kill on the Crover River in Co Cavan, a tributary of Lough Sheelin.

Fisheries officers estimate there could be in excess of 1,000 juvenile trout killed in the incident, covering a 1.5km stretch of water. Other aquatic species were also found dead, including crayfish, lamprey, stone loach and invertebrates.

Responding to the incident, Lough Sheelin Trout Protection Association (LSTPA) said it is extremely disappointed and concerned as it is the third major pollution incident on this stream within the past 10 years.

The estimate that over 1,000 young trout up to 16cm were killed, is probably an underestimation, it said, as numbers of dead fish were washed downstream into the lake.

In conjunction with Inland Fisheries and funding from the Midland Fisheries Fund, the association has invested in major rehabilitation work on this river. Pools, riffles and gravel were introduced to improve habitat for trout and aquatic life.

Thomas Lynch, Lough Sheelin Trout Protection Association secretary, with a magnificent 10lb brown trout from the lough

It is deeply concerning that whatever poison killed the fish in the Crover stream could also have affected other users of the lake, it said.

The LSTPA has called on those responsible for ensuring clean water in the Sheelin catchment to take whatever measures are necessary including inspections and audits of discharges to ensure that incidents like this are prevented from recurring.

The association would also like to acknowledge the quick and comprehensive response of local fisheries staff.

Kilmore Quay lifeboat service

This summer marks 175 years since a lifeboat service was first established in Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford. The occasion will be celebrated this weekend (26th-28th) in the Stella Maris Centre, Kilmore Quay with an exhibition curated by local author and historian, John Power.

In 1846 the RNLI was asked by Inspector General Dombraine to provide a lifeboat for Kilmore Quay. It was put under the care of the coastguards at the time and so began 175 years of voluntary service to save lives at sea.

One of the first lifeboat houses at Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford. Photograph: From the John Power collection

Power is an authority on local maritime history and has published three volumes on the subject as well as the book Above and Beyond the Call of Duty, a tribute to local rescue services, published in 1993.

Referring to the exhibition, Power said: “A lot of material has been collected through photographs, artefacts and some models of lifeboats that served at the station, including many of the rescues carried out over that period.”

Kilmore Quay operations manager, John Grace, added: “We are thrilled with the exhibition that John has put together. We hope everyone can come down and see the tremendous commitment of our crews through the years.”

The official launch will take place this Friday at 7pm and the exhibition opens on Saturday from 11am to 5:30pm and on Sunday from 11am to 6pm. Admission is free.