Clare Cryan progresses to three metre springboard final in Rome

Clare Cryan is through to the final of the three metre springboard. Photograph: Andrea Staccioli/Inpho

Clare Cryan is through to the three metre springboard final at the European Championships after qualifying in sixth place. She will compete in Friday afternoon’s final after an 11th-place finish at the one metre springboard on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old’s opening dive at the Foro Italico in Rome was her best with a score of 58.50. In her second and third dives, Cryan scored 42.00 and 49.60 points respectively.

After three dives Cryan was in 11th, with the top 12 divers ultimately progressing to the final. She climbed up the leaderboard with two excellent final dives, scoring 54.60 in her fourth dive and 56.70 in her fifth and final dive, to progress in sixth place overall with a total of 261.40 points.

The final takes place at 3.45pm Irish time on Friday afternoon.