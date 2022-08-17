Ciara McGing and Tanya Watson progress to diving final at European Championships

Ireland’s Ciara McGing and Tanya Watson have both advanced to the Platform (10M) Final at the European Championships in Rome, the first time Ireland will be represented by two divers in an international final.

Despite a mistake in the second round which scored 36.80, McGing held her composure to score 61.60, 61.60, 50.75 and a fantastic last dive, back 2½ Half Somersaults 1½ twist, for her highest score of 67.20. The 21-year-old scored 277.95 for fifth place overall.

For Tokyo 2020 semi-finalist Watson, who competed in the final at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month, scores of 57.40, 52.50, 52.20, 63.00 and 44.80 saw her place seventh with a total score of 269.90.

The final of the Women’s 10m Platform will take place today at 1.57pm.

Mona McSharry will also take to the pool this afternoon for her final event of the Championships, the 50m Breaststroke Final takes place at 5.05pm.

Earlier today, Grace Hodgins and Finn McGeever concluded the final swimming heats session for Ireland in the 400m Freestyle, Hodgins clocked 4:25.81 and McGeever 3:56.53.

Day 7 Results

Women 400m Freestyle Grace Hodgins 4:25.81 (31st)

Men 400m Freestyle Finn McGeever 3:56.53 (27th)

Women 10M Platform Ciara McGing 277.95 (5th)

Tanya Watson 269.90 (7th)

Day 7 Schedule

Women 50m Breaststroke Final Mona McSharry 5.05pm