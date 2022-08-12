Three more Irish crews secure their place in European Championship finals

A mostly productive morning on the water at the Munich Olympic regatta venue saw three more Irish crews secure their place in the final of the European Championships.

First to succeed in the women’s pair were Emily Hegarty and Fiona Murtagh, winning their repechage by just over four seconds ahead of the Greek crew.

Then came Aoife Casey, also winning the women’s single sculls repechage by four seconds ahead of the Italian Stefania Buttignon.

It was a closer call for Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen in their women’s lightweight double sculls repechage, finishing just .03 of a second ahead of the Swiss crew, still that puts them in the medal mix too.

Due to illness however Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde were forced to withdraw from the women’s double sculls semi-final, that also ending hopes of the women’s eight given they were also part of that crew.

Those four Irish women's crews will contest their final on Saturday, while on Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, as well as s in which Ireland will be hoping to be a major player.

Two of the four female crews, the women’s pair and women’s four, will compete for podium places tomorrow, with Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan out on Sunday looking to add another medal to their collection in the lightweight double sculls, the women’s four of Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh, Natalie Long and Tara Hanlon also booking their places in the final.

Irish crew final times (all times Irish)

Saturday –

10.44am: Women’s pair A final (Emily Hegarty and Fiona Murtagh)

11.16am Women’s 4 A final (Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh, Tara Hanlon and Natalie Long

Sunday –

10:36 Women’s single sculls A final (Aoife Casey)

11.43: Women’s lightweight double sculls A final (Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen)

11.26: Men’s lightweight double sculls A final (Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy)