Further sporting bodies reviewing policy around participation of transgender athletes

Several further sporting bodies are in the process of reviewing policies around transgender athletes participation, as the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) announced it would no longer allow transgender women to play contact rugby in the female category.

The IRFU said on Wednesday it was changing its policy for the upcoming season and would not allow transgender women to compete in adult women’s games.

The decision was criticised by Trans Equality Together, a coalition of 20 organisations campaigning for trans rights, who described the change as “damaging” and a move that would set a “dangerous precedent” for other sports.

The new policy means that contact rugby for players in the female category will be limited to those whose sex was recorded female at birth.

Before the IRFU’s decision, several other sporting bodies were also reviewing their own policies around transgender participation in their sports.

A spokesman for the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said it was “currently reviewing our gender eligibility policy and will consult all relevant stakeholders including UEFA and FIFA”.

Similarly, Basketball Ireland said it was “in the process of reviewing and updating our policies on trans athlete participation”.

The governing body’s current policy dates to 2019 and sets out criteria for transgender players’ involvement. These include a requirement to show confirmation from a GP or consultant that “hormonal therapy has been administered in a verifiable manner and for a sufficient length of time to minimise gender-related advantages in basketball matches or training”.

Under the rules the player would also have to provide proof of “legal recognition of the player’s acquired gender”.

A spokesman for the GAA said it was examining the matter through a transgender working group, but no policy had been finalised yet by the group.

The Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) similarly said it was “developing policy in this area” in consultation with the GAA and other sporting organisations.

The IRFU’s change in policy relating to transgender women is believed to affect two registered players. The change follows a similar decision in July by the Rugby Football Union in England.

In the male category, players whose sex is recorded at birth as female may continue to play if they provide written consent and a risk assessment is carried out, the IRFU has said.