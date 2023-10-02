Nobel Prize for medicine awarded to two Covid-19 vaccine scientists

The Nobel Prize in medicine has been awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for discoveries that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, announced the award on Monday in Stockholm.

Ms Kariko is a professor at Sagan’s University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr Eisner performed his prize-winning research with Kariko at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times,” the panel that awarded the prize said.

READ MORE

Mr Perlmann said both scientists were “overwhelmed” by news of the prize when he contacted them shortly before the announcement.

The Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was won last year by Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for discoveries in human evolution that unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA which provided key insights into our immune system, including our vulnerability to severe Covid-19.

The award was the second in the family. Mr Paabo’s father, Sune Bergstrom, won the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1982.

Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics award on October 9th.

The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (€950,000). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

The prize money was raised by 1 million kronor this year because of the plunging value of the Swedish currency.

The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on December 10th, the anniversary of Nobel’s death. The prestigious peace prize is handed out in Oslo, according to his wishes, while the other award ceremony is held in Stockholm.-AP