What will €595,000 buy in Dublin and Tipperary?

Parochial House, Gortnahow Vllage, Thurles, Co Tipperary: has an internal lift and a courtyard, though the place needs upgrading

Address: Parochial House, Gortnahoe village, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson

Sitting on a generous 2-acre site with mature plantings and trees, this three-/four-bedroom Ber-exempt house retains an abundance of period details such as superb Victorian tiling in the front hall along with coving, ceiling roses, original fireplaces and deep architraves. It has an internal lift and a courtyard, though the place needs upgrading as it has been in religious use.

Plus: Super period details, a large site with a courtyard

Minus: Needs upgrading and building costs are high

5 Somerton, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin: in a great location and has southeast-facing garden

Address: 5 Somerton, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Dún Laoghaire

Situated in a quiet, safe cul-de-sac, this four-bedroom 99sq m (1,065 sq ft) semi-detached house with off-street parking and side access has room to extend in the rear garden, as neighbours have done, subject to planning permission. Though it has a new enough kitchen, parts of the house, which has a Ber of D1, could do with upgrading.

Plus: Great location and southeast garden aspect

Minus: Building costs are high