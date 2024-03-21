What will €595,000 buy in Dublin and Tipperary?

Country
Address: Parochial House, Gortnahoe village, Thurles, Co Tipperary
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson
Sitting on a generous 2-acre site with mature plantings and trees, this three-/four-bedroom Ber-exempt house retains an abundance of period details such as superb Victorian tiling in the front hall along with coving, ceiling roses, original fireplaces and deep architraves. It has an internal lift and a courtyard, though the place needs upgrading as it has been in religious use.
Plus: Super period details, a large site with a courtyard
Minus: Needs upgrading and building costs are high
Town
Address: 5 Somerton, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Dún Laoghaire
Situated in a quiet, safe cul-de-sac, this four-bedroom 99sq m (1,065 sq ft) semi-detached house with off-street parking and side access has room to extend in the rear garden, as neighbours have done, subject to planning permission. Though it has a new enough kitchen, parts of the house, which has a Ber of D1, could do with upgrading.
Plus: Great location and southeast garden aspect
Minus: Building costs are high