Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Limerick and Waterford

New to the market in Rathfarnham, Portobello, Rathmines, Adare and Kilmacthomas

37 Crannagh Castle, Crannagh Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Mar 21 2024 - 05:35

€475,000, DNG

Two-bedroom midterrace house extending to 83sq m (893sq ft). The property, in a quiet development close to Rathfarnham village, has a reception room on the second floor and plentiful non-designated parking within attractive communal gardens. Ber D1.

On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

2 Arnott Street, Portobello, Dublin 8

€695,000, Young’s Estate Agents

Two-bedroom midterrace house of 86sq m (926sq ft). The light-filled home, constructed in 1884, retains many of its period features such as high ceilings and period fireplaces. It has a contemporary extension to the rear and sound-insulated walls. Ber C1.

On view Strictly by appointment at youngs.ie

14 Fortescue Lane, Off Mount Pleasant Ave, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€595,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Two-bedroom midterrace townhouse extending to 75sq m (807sq ft). The property, set over two levels, has a low-maintenance west-facing rear garden laid out with paving and pebbles. A carport lies to the front behind roller gates. Ber D1.

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

7 Riverview, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford

€175,000, Liberty Blue

Three-bedroom midterrace house extending to 79sq m (850sq ft). The property, which has a new oil-fired condensing boiler, is wired for electric car charging, has a private south-facing rear garden and is close to a number of amenities, including the greenway. Ber C2.

On view Strictly by appointment at libertyblue.ie

Cappagh, Adare, Co Limerick

€555,000, Nestor Shananan Estate Agents

Detached four-bedroom house of 306sq m (3,294sq ft). The property, which is on an elevated 2.5-acre site, is nine kilometres from the village of Adare, and close to a local community creche and primary school. It also has a detached garage. Ber B3

On view Strictly by appointment at nestorshanahan.ie

