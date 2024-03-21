Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Limerick and Waterford

37 Crannagh Castle, Crannagh Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€475,000, DNG

Two-bedroom midterrace house extending to 83sq m (893sq ft). The property, in a quiet development close to Rathfarnham village, has a reception room on the second floor and plentiful non-designated parking within attractive communal gardens. Ber D1.

On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

2 Arnott Street, Portobello, Dublin 8

2 Arnott Street, Portobello, Dublin 8

€695,000, Young’s Estate Agents

READ MORE

Two-bedroom midterrace house of 86sq m (926sq ft). The light-filled home, constructed in 1884, retains many of its period features such as high ceilings and period fireplaces. It has a contemporary extension to the rear and sound-insulated walls. Ber C1.

On view Strictly by appointment at youngs.ie

14 Fortescue Lane, Off Mount Pleasant Ave, Rathmines, Dublin 6

14 Fortescue Lane, Off Mount Pleasant Ave, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€595,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Two-bedroom midterrace townhouse extending to 75sq m (807sq ft). The property, set over two levels, has a low-maintenance west-facing rear garden laid out with paving and pebbles. A carport lies to the front behind roller gates. Ber D1.

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

7 Riverview, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford

7 Riverview, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford

€175,000, Liberty Blue

Three-bedroom midterrace house extending to 79sq m (850sq ft). The property, which has a new oil-fired condensing boiler, is wired for electric car charging, has a private south-facing rear garden and is close to a number of amenities, including the greenway. Ber C2.

On view Strictly by appointment at libertyblue.ie

Cappagh, Adare, Co Limerick

Cappagh, Adare, Co Limerick

€555,000, Nestor Shananan Estate Agents

Detached four-bedroom house of 306sq m (3,294sq ft). The property, which is on an elevated 2.5-acre site, is nine kilometres from the village of Adare, and close to a local community creche and primary school. It also has a detached garage. Ber B3

On view Strictly by appointment at nestorshanahan.ie