Five homes on view in Dublin and Wicklow

38 Carysfort Woods, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€745,000, DNG

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 132 sq m (1,421 sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac near a large communal green, the property is close to numerous schools and is minutes from the N11 and Quality Bus Corridor. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

31 Rochestown Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€750,000, Janet Carroll

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 129 sq m (1,389 sq ft). Located in a prime location close to Baker’s Corner and a host of shops, the area is served by Kilbogget Park for leisure activities. In need of upgrading, the house has a private rear garden. Ber F

On View: Strictly by appointment at janetcarroll.ie

16 The Close, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin

€995,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 154 sq m (1,658 sq ft). The property – with a garage and a side entrance – has a south-facing rear garden measuring 20m/65ft long, and lies at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac off the Rise. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

Apartment 5, Stanford, Ardilea, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

€360,000, Lynam Auctioneers

One-bedroom apartment extending to 55 sq m (592 sq ft). The property, which has a private balcony, is within easy reach of Ranelagh, Milltown and Mount Merrion, and the area has an array of popular schools, restaurants and cafes. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at Lynam.ie

16 Avoca Woods, Avoca, Co Wicklow

€600,000, Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 207 sq m (2,228 sq ft). Situated on an elevated site within walking distance to the village, the property has four bathrooms, an office and three reception rooms. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie