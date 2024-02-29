Residential

Five homes on view in Dublin and Wicklow

New to the market in Mount Merrion, Dún Laoghaire, Clonskeagh, Blackrock and Avoca

38 Carysfort Woods, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Feb 29 2024 - 05:30

€745,000, DNG

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 132 sq m (1,421 sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac near a large communal green, the property is close to numerous schools and is minutes from the N11 and Quality Bus Corridor. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

31 Rochestown Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€750,000, Janet Carroll

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 129 sq m (1,389 sq ft). Located in a prime location close to Baker’s Corner and a host of shops, the area is served by Kilbogget Park for leisure activities. In need of upgrading, the house has a private rear garden. Ber F

On View: Strictly by appointment at janetcarroll.ie

16 The Close, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin

€995,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 154 sq m (1,658 sq ft). The property – with a garage and a side entrance – has a south-facing rear garden measuring 20m/65ft long, and lies at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac off the Rise. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

Apartment 5, Stanford, Ardilea, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

€360,000, Lynam Auctioneers

One-bedroom apartment extending to 55 sq m (592 sq ft). The property, which has a private balcony, is within easy reach of Ranelagh, Milltown and Mount Merrion, and the area has an array of popular schools, restaurants and cafes. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at Lynam.ie

16 Avoca Woods, Avoca, Co Wicklow

€600,000, Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 207 sq m (2,228 sq ft). Situated on an elevated site within walking distance to the village, the property has four bathrooms, an office and three reception rooms. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Elizabeth Birdthistle, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property, fine arts, antiques and collectables

