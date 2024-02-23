End-of-terrace D10 redbrick with side garden for €350,000

Address : 20 First Avenue, Inchicore, Dublin 10 Price : €350,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

The couple who own this two/three-bedroom end-of-terrace house on First Avenue in Inchicore had rented the property from its previous owner before purchasing it themselves in March 2022. Some of the former residents of the area, known as the Ranch, now live in a nearby nursing home and occasionally offer titbits of local knowledge to its current residents on strolls through the neighbourhood, the owners say. For example, the owners were told their home at number 20 had once been a corner shop, with the window of the front room swung wide open, from which to serve the passing trade.

A key selling point of number 20 is the outdoor space it offers to the side of the terrace. It currently acts as a low-maintenance outdoor room with artificial grass underfoot and a gazebo (which has a removable cover) over the dining space. This space also provides an option for a potential side extension, which would be subject to planning permission.

With a move to the suburbs on the cards for the current owners, they are placing this turnkey terrace, extending to 61sq m (657sq ft) with an E2 Ber, on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €350,000.

The property has an attractive redbrick facade with anthracite-grey window-frames and front door. Entering the home, the ground floor has laminate wood underfoot. The front room on the right is a versatile space, which could be used as a livingroom, a study or a third bedroom; the current owners use it as a gym. The livingroom is a cosy space at the centre of the ground floor, beyond which is the shower room, with the kitchen to the rear.

The shower room is well-finished with fresh, moody grey walls and white tiling around the shower. The kitchen is quite small, which is why a prospective owner may want to investigate the option of extending. It too has been painted grey, and has a black metro-tile splashback and white cabinets; there is also a breakfast bar where you can eat.

Some may wish to use the front room as a livingroom, while the centre room could make a diningroom off the kitchen.

On the first floor, the main bedroom is to the front with built-in sliding-door wardrobes. The second bedroom to the rear is also a decent-sized double.

The current owners have loved the convenience of living in Inchicore, with regular buses into the city centre and the cafes and restaurants of Kilmainham a short walk away. Liffey Gaels GAA pitch is nearby, around which the current owners walk their dogs, and there is also a walkway to access the Memorial Gardens.