Immaculately refurbished penthouse beside Phoenix Park for €650,000

The current owner of this Dublin 8 penthouse duplex apartment across the road from Phoenix Park bought it when it was first built by Michael Cotter’s Park Developments in 2000. She had it as an enviable base during her college years, from where she could walk or get a bus into the city centre at a moment’s notice. Now, 23 years later, with plans to settle into family life in the suburbs, she has decided to put this home on the market, but not before giving it a flawless, contemporary refurbishment costing about €140,000.

The apartment, which extends to 104sq m (1,119sq ft), has been completely redone and is in walk-in condition. There are new light ash wooden floors from the Hardwood Flooring Company, dark wooden veneer fire-safety doors and recessed spotlight lighting throughout. Handmade curtains by Brian S Nolan adorn the windows.

The property officially contains two bedrooms but the attic room (adding 34sq m to the area) – not officially classed as a bedroom as it doesn’t meet the ceiling height requirement – makes for a stunning main suite with a window over the stairwell looking out to the green of the Memorial Gardens and the Dublin mountains beyond. This could also make a lovely second living area with a sofa angled to make the most of the views and south-facing aspect, or a bright office space. There is a bathroom with a bath off the attic room fitted, as all four bathrooms in the home are, with marble-effect tiles, a grey, high-gloss vanity unit and new sanitary ware.

The stunning dual-aspect kitchen/diner and livingroom are on the lower floor; the dining area of the kitchen looks straight across the road to the Wellington Monument in Phoenix Park, while windows in the livingroom look out the bright south-facing aspect. No expense was spared in the kitchen, which has sleek dark-grey timber units by McNally Living and silestone countertops and splashback. All the appliances are new and high quality with a grey integrated Miele coffee-maker, complete with a milk frother, and an oven housed within units on the right wall, as well as a new integrated fridge-freezer and pantry space. A washing machine and dishwasher sit under the kitchen counter and an instant-boil/filter Quooker tap completes the range of kitchen gadgetry. There are switches on the wall for each appliance to ensure no energy is wasted.

The owner had a wall into a small bedroom knocked to provide more space for the kitchen and a dining area; there is also a floor-to-ceiling cupboard off it, which acts as a handy utility space. The kitchen flows into the bright livingroom, which features bespoke cabinetry and built-in shelving on either side of the wall where the television is a mounted. The wraparound terrace is best enjoyed from this angle, with the sun from the south, mountain views and the Liffey flowing below you.

Two double bedrooms off the hall have built-in wardrobes and en suites, and also benefit from the wraparound terrace. There is a guest loo off the hall. The property now comes with four parking spaces, although with Heuston Station and its Luas red line stop around the corner, your guests probably won’t need to drive to visit you here.

The home was also upgraded in terms of energy efficiency, with insulation added and new Glen Dimplex heaters; it has a B3 Ber. Acoustic triple-glazed windows were installed in the rooms facing on to the road outside the park, helping to block the noise of traffic, while double glazing is installed elsewhere.

This penthouse duplex apartment offers the possibility to live near the city centre while still feeling at a remove from the hustle and bustle, with views of trees and the mountains and Phoenix Park on your doorstep. It is on the market through Owen Reilly estate agents, seeking €650,000.