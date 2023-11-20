No upgrades needed at Raheny two-bed for €425,000

Address : 12 Belmont Square, Raheny, Dublin 5 Price : €425,000 Agent : Karen Mulvaney Property

This two-bedroom midterrace property is the type of home that makes you want to take of your coat and flick on the kettle once you step inside, before you remember you’re just viewing it and it isn’t in fact your home. The owner of number 12 Belmont Square in Raheny bought it four years ago, for €415,000 according to the Property Price Register, around the same time a new relationship was beginning in their life. That relationship has since progressed and the owner and their partner have to decided to buy a bigger home in the area together, placing this turnkey offering on the market for €425,000.

Number 12 is nestled in the corner of this quiet development, and is not overlooked by any properties to the rear. There is designated parking to the front of the property as well as plenty of surplus parking for guests, the owners say. The house is just a 15-minute walk from Raheny village, which has a good selection of shops, cafes and restaurants as well as a lovely library. Raheny Dart station is also within walking distance, offering a relatively stress-free commute to the city centre and journeys towards the sea.

The panelled shutters on the livingroom window add a decorative feature.

The kitchen units are white with chrome fittings and have a durable wood-effect countertop.

Nearby St Anne’s park is a wonderful amenity, says the owner, where Park Run events and Saturday markets are held. The owner also often drives 10 minutes to Dollymount strand, or walks the 4km when they’re looking to up their step count.

There is mature planting on approach to the C3-rated property, adding to its sense of privacy, and a redbrick facade of ground-floor ceiling height. The interior is in immaculate condition. You enter into a small porch which has a glazed-panel door into the living area. With laminate wood flooring and white walls, all the owner had to do to make it their own was add a splash of warm terracotta to the chimney breast. Panelled shutters add a decorative feature to the large window facing out to the front.

As the stairwell is in the livingroom, it creates a handy understairs cupboard. The well-equipped kitchen-diner is accessed through another glazed door, a clever feature which allows light to flow through the ground floor. The kitchen units are white with chrome fittings and have a durable wood-effect countertop. There is further counter space and integrated appliances on the partition wall.

The main bedroom features built-in wardrobes and shutters on the windows.

The bathroom has wood-effect tiling and a skylight.

The west-facing garden is not overlooked by any houses to the rear.

The dining area opens on to the sandstone patio of the west-facing garden, while the rest is set out in lawn with shrubbery planted down the sides. This is a lovely, calming space, not overlooked by any houses to the rear.

Upstairs the main bedroom sits to the rear with built-in wardrobes, grey carpeting and shutters on the windows; the second double bedroom to the front of the house has the same features. A skylight allows light to flow into the landing. There is also a skylight in the bathroom off the landing that has a bath with a shower attachment and wood-effect tiling underfoot and on the wall around the bath.

There are no upgrades needed for a prospective buyer of this immaculate home within walking distance of Raheny village and the Dart station.