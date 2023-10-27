What will €175,000 buy in Sweden, Thailand, Spain, Argentina and Offaly?

Ireland: Offaly: This former chapel on Green Street in the historical Georgian town of Birr has been converted into a one-bedroom unit

Ireland: Offaly

This former chapel on Green Street in the historical Georgian town of Birr has been converted into a one-bedroom unit. Extending to 63sq m (678sq ft), it has an open-plan kitchen/diningroom with a gallery overhead. Features such as a stonework fireplace add interest and the property may qualify for the vacant home grant, the agent says. Price: €175,000. Agent: dng.ie

Sweden: Värmland

Sweden: Varmland: A large balcony is accessed from the livingroom which has lovely parquet floor

Dating from 2009, this three-bedroom log cabin extends to 86sq m (926sq ft) with views of the water and surrounding forest. The all-wood interiors have a large handmade stove in its entrance hall and the house has new sewers. A large balcony is accessed from the livingroom which has lovely parquet floor. Price: SEK2m/€172,451. Agent: fastighetsbyran.com

Thailand: Jomtien

Thailand: Jomtien: The unit has a balcony with views to the sea

Facing Jomtien beach, known for its water sports and festivals, this two-bedroom apartment lies on the 20th floor of a complex constructed in 2008. Renovated in 2018 by owners with a penchant for carmine, the 86sq m (926sq ft) unit has a balcony with views to the sea. Communal facilities include a swimming pool, reception and gym, with a large selection of cafes and bars in the vicinity. It is a three-minute walk to the airport bus station for Bangkok. Price: €175,000. Agent: thaiproperty1.com

Spain: Gran Canaria

Perched in the hills about 35 minutes from the coast for sea swims, this three-bedroom 100sq m (1,076sq ft) house has super views of the Soria reservoir and Arguineguin ravine. Lying on four acres, it is within walking distance to the village of Soria, which has a shop, restaurant and bakery, and comes fully furnished. Price: €175,000. Agent: inmobiliaria-roca.com

READ MORE

Argentina: Buenos Aires

Argentina: Buenos Aires: With stunning courtyard views, the unit benefits from communal patios

Located in the Palacio Cabrera, this one-bedroom apartment extends to 50sq m (538sq ft) in the unique development showcasing the buildings’ rich heritage. With stunning courtyard views, the unit, which has contemporary decor, benefits from communal patios, a pool, sun terrace and parking. Price: $179,000/€168,841. Agent: sothebysrealty.com