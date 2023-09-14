Grimes goes back to where it all began with rebrand

After 21 years of trading under the banner of the Real Estate Alliance (REA) – a leading group of chartered surveyors and auctioneers, with almost 50 branches nationwide – estate agent Grimes has relaunched as an independent entity and is rolling out its new, or to put it more precisely, it’s original brand across its four offices this week.

Established more than half a century ago by the late Paul Grimes snr, the company which has branches in Clontarf, Ashbourne, Skerries and Pembroke Street in Dublin city centre, will heretofore be known simply as Grimes as opposed to the REA Grimes its clients have come to know.

A recognised expert in the Dublin and East Meath residential markets, the company is also deeply involved in the sale of new homes and in development-land and agricultural sales and acquisitions.

Grimes’ new brand is, says its spokesman, based on the slogan “selling for generations”. Explaining this further, managing director Paul Grimes says he believes the company’s long-standing place within the communities it serves has contributed significantly to its development and growth more than the years.

“We have been selling to generations, for generations, because we understand people and their property needs,” he says.

“Grimes has consistently changed with the times, and our rebrand and our social-media presence is an expression of our commitment to marketing and innovation.

“It’s all about our people and our expertise. We appreciate the challenges and drivers of the market and have seen most situations before.

“We are proud to act for some of the country’s most renowned new-home developers and our team’s professionalism has enabled our clients to continue to deliver in good and challenging times.”

The Grimes estate agency was established more than 52 years ago by the late Paul Grimes snr. He founded the business with his wife, Sheila, and they opened their first auctioneers’ office in Dublin city centre in 1970. A second branch was opened 12 months later in Skerries, Co Dublin. The company opened its Dublin city centre office in Pembroke Street in 2013, which handles much of its institutional and professional services work, before opening in Clontarf in 2019.