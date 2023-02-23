Rathmines four-bed offers great blend of city and suburban living for €1.1m

Address : 40 Fortfield Terrace, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Price : €1,100,000 Agent : DNG

“A wonderful community,” is how the owners of number 40 Fortfield Terrace in Rathmines describe the neighbourhood around this late-1920s semidetached home close to Cowper Road and Upper Rathmines Road.

When their kids were growing up, they would play in the private back gardenbut they could also go in and out of their friends’ gardens via a laneway that runs behind each house on the terrace. The parents in the neighbourhood got together and put a secure gate at the end of the laneway to allow the kids to play safely.

With their kids now grown up, the owners are ready to pass on this fine family home. It is for sale through DNG, seeking €1.1 million.

The owners extended the house in the early 2000s and have carefully maintained it since, so there’s nothing for new owners to do but move in and get settled down in this quiet Dublin 6 area.

The four-bed home, extending to 161sq m (1,733sq ft), has an E1 Ber. There’s off-street car parking in the gravelled drive and a porch with tiled floor leading into the entrance hall, which has wooden floors, ceiling coving and lots of understairs storage.

To the left, sit a livingroom and a diningroom, both are generous-sized with ceiling coving and cast-iron fireplaces with slate surround. The livingroom has a bay window looking out to the front.

Entrance hall

To the right, the garage has been converted into a large utility room, plumbed for a washing machine, with access to the front.

“We store the bikes in here too,” says the owner. Behind it, the owners added a downstairs bathroom and behind that is a family room that leads into the kitchen/breakfastroom extension.

Family room

Kitchen

The kitchen has a tiled floor, wall and floor units, a double oven, recessed lights and a peninsula. This leads out to a mature back garden resplendent with acer, an apple tree, purple plum and pittosporum. There’s also a patio area with two distinct seating/dining areas.

Diningroom

Livingroom

Livingroom

Upstairs are the four bedrooms: two doubles, each with ceiling coving, and two good-sized singles. Three of the bedrooms have picture rails. A tiled family bathroom has a bath with rainwater shower.

There’s ample storage space in the bedrooms but if you need more, there’s also a large, floored attic with skylight and lots of side sections to handle all your storage needs.

Double bedroom

Garden

Garden

Fortfield Terrace offers a great blend of city and suburban living and the vibrant villages of Rathmines, Rathgar and Ranelagh are just a short walk away.

You’ve got your choice of leisure activities and schools, including Gonzaga, St Mary’s, Muckross Park and Alexandra colleges. You’re close to all the main bus routesand the Cowper Luas green line stop is a 10-minute walk away.