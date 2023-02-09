Five homes on view this week in Dublin, with prices ranging from €320,000 to €1.25m

113 Eaton Wood, Quinn’s Road, Shankill, Dublin 18

€554,000, DNG

Semi-detached three-bedroom house extending to 91sq m (979sq ft). The property, which has been refurbished and upgraded, has a new Viessmann boiler and Munster Joinery triple-glazed windows. Ber C1.

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

5 Brookdene, Killiney, Co Dublin

€495,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Three-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 89sq m (960sq ft). The property, which has been modernised and upgraded, had a new kitchen installed in 2017 and new bathroom in 2021. The rear garden has a large deck. Ber C2.

On View: By appointment at lisney.com

8 Artane Cottages Upper, Malahide Road, Artane, Dublin 5

€320,000, Delaney Estates

Two-bedroom mid-terrace cottage extending to 58sq m (624sq ft). The property is in good order and has a good-sized rear yard with room to extend, subject to planning. Ber E2.

On View: By appointment at delaneyestates.ie

21 Villarea Park, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€1.25 million, Sherry FitzGerald

Four-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 174sq m (1,873sq ft). The property, which has herringbone parquet flooring and is in good order, has a superb back garden with tall ferns and lots of planting. Ber D2.

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

12 Clyde Court, Clyde Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€575,000, Beirne & Wise

Three-bedroom first-floor apartment extending to 86sq m (926sq ft). The property, dating from the 1970s, has a modern gas heating system and is located in a gated development with off-street parking and faces south on to Clyde Road. Ber C2.

On View: By appointment at beirnewise.ie