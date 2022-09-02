Take 5: What will €720,000 buy in Japan, France, Norway, Uruguay and Midleton?

JAPAN: OKINAWA

This newly constructed house in Shimajiri-gun is located a 20-minute drive from Kumejima airport. Laid out on one floor, the property has three bedrooms, a principal and two singles, extending to 173sq m in total. With high-end internal fittings, the house has a swimming pool and two large terraces overlooking the garden.

Price 98 million Yen/€710,483

Agent Sotheby’s Realty

IRELAND: MIDLETON

IRELAND: MIDLETON

Located 500m from Ballybrannigan Beach, Ballybrannigan House is a detached three-bay two-storey house dating from 1820. The Georgian gem stands on 1.4 acres of gardens and outbuildings – including a two-storey coach house - and has been modernised and extended since 2008.

Price €720,000

Agent Hegarty Properties

FRANCE: FRISE

FRANCE: FRISE

This stunning farmhouse dates from the 16th century and has been totally renovated to give seven bedrooms with separate guest accommodation. Extending to 575sq m, the house sits on two acres, bordered by the river Somme, and has outbuildings that could be converted.

Price €720,000

Agent La Résidence

NORWAY: HVALER

NORWAY: HVALER

Located at the water’s edge with superb views, this spacious three-bedroom wooden cabin is set in one of Norway’s most beautiful archipelagos. Constructed in 1969 and recently renovated, there is a boat berth in a shared wharf, a diving board on the shore and patios and decks offering shelter from midday sun and offshore breezes.

Price 6.91 million Kr/€716,182

Agent DNB Eiendom

URUGUAY: MONTEVIDEO

URUGUAY: MONTEVIDEO

Dating from 1914 and designed by Alfredo Ramon Campos, the period details in this six-bedroom house are outstanding. Renovated in 2011, the property also contains a shop at ground level which has income potential, as does the house, which due to its size at 623sq m could make a superb boutique hotel.

Price $720,000/€722,171

Agent Sotheby’s Realty