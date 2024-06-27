Five-star living: Bring hotel style to your bedroom this summer

Anyone who has ever stayed in a plush hotel room knows that the only downside to revelling in pure luxury for a night or two, is that sooner or later, reality will kick in and you will have to return home.

Number 31 in the heart of Dublin city is renowned for its fabulous artwork and art deco-inspired decor. Michele Kennedy, designer with Nigel Howard Creative and Kennedy Browne Design, says there are a number of aspects to consider when turning your bedroom into a restful haven – starting with repositioning your furniture.

Romantic blossom bed linen

Atlantic toile bed linen

“The first thing you see every morning sets the tone for the day so make sure that your bed is positioned to make the most of the best aspects of your space,” she says.

“Choose a mattress which supports your sleep style and dress it with a luxurious duvet and pillows with fresh bed linen for ultimate comfort – also, your colour palette should be reflective of your personality and what you consider restful. So, choose a calm base using soft shades of blues and greens for serenity or browns, greys and taupes for a luxurious feel.

Green magnolia bed linen

The design expert says that lighting and soft furnishings are also very important when it comes to transforming a room

“A combination of layered lighting works best with overhead lights, bedside lamps and accent lights,” she says. “And dimmable lighting allows you to adjust the mood from bright and functional to soft and cosy.

“The bedrooms at Number 31 were designed to a very high standard using a collection of luxurious fabrics and finishes, textured feature wall coverings. So, to emulate the look without breaking the bank, consider using wallpaper on a feature wall as this will instantly personalise your bedroom. And an oversized upholstered headboard will immediately add comfort and provide a great palette for creativity if choosing quirky fabrics.”

Joules Thornton Blue Stripe King Size Bedframe, €1,949, Joules Thornton Blue Stripe Storage Ottoman, €649, and Joules Thornton Blue Stripe Accent Chair, €779, all available at DFS

Of course, everyone has a different style preference and Colin Horgan who designed the Love Out Loud room at the Hard Rock Hotel in Dublin says that when refurbishing your bedroom it’s important to “ask yourself whether you want it to provide a sanctuary for relaxation and head space or to be reflective of your personal style”.

“If it is the first, I would focus on the actual bed and then build around it very minimally – as the placement of the bed is key with an accent of lighting and side tables to envelope and act as tiers,” he advises.

“I always encourage people to be led by their personal taste, rather than a trend. I think a clean slate of calming paint is effective, as you can then build a story around it, beginning with a beautiful luxe dark flooring. If you are working with a neutral tone, brighter accents or graphics can be brought in using artwork and lamps and an occasion chair – and you can also introduce scatter cushions, or a throw.

“If your room is of a smaller size, consider mirrors and clever lighting to really open up the room.”

Horgan says that soft furnishings are also crucial to creating the perfect chill-out zone and in the bedroom, it’s important to choose the best quality you can afford.

“When it comes to dressing the bed, I would suggest a jumbo, medium and then a mini scatter cushion. I know this might be controversial in terms of plumping, but when I was working in an interior showroom in London they always plumped with the intention of giving the cushion a ‘waistline’. Quite fitting for my work, but I think it really looks inviting and playing with textures like velvet, knits or linen which can really be reflective of a premium feel.

Cormac Fadden, hotel manager at Castlemartyr Resort, says that storage and style are among the most important aspects to consider with room decoration.

Castlemartyr recommends using only natural fibre bedlinen as high-quality crisp cotton makes for a fresh feeling getting into bed. Photograph: Barry Murphy

“When designing bedrooms for our guests, there are two factors we consider – clever storage to keep the room looking neat and personal and tasteful decor which adds a little local personality into each room,” he says. “These elements can also be considered for a personal home bedroom.

“Colour scheme is also important because it’s aesthetically pleasing and a colour co-ordinated room adds a sense of completeness, and order – which are calming influences, important for creating a good environment to encourage rest and sleep.”

Artwork is integral to the unique decoration of the hotel and Fadden says that homeowners can really personalise their bedroom space by adding their favourite pieces. But, as aiding a good night’s sleep is its most important function, it is vital to invest in a good mattress and bed linen made of natural fabrics.

“Quality cotton sheets are important for temperature regulation, so whatever the best thread count you can afford, it’s worth it,” he says.

“If you buy well, you buy once – so, plump responsibly-sourced feather stuffed cushions are not going to sag over time and will retain their plumpness and the better quality the furniture, the more it will stand the test of time and fleeting trends. On that note, an occasional chair in a bedroom, is very useful and restful because storage is very important and the more you have behind closed doors and drawers, the neater the room will look.

“Lastly, a room scent is a nice gentle element to add, it can be energising or calming to aid sleep and diffusers are a safe way to create a personalised scent to the room – and soft lighting for relaxation, can be created with lamps.”

Design is also very important at Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare Bay. The hotel is the epitome of tranquil relaxation and the vista from each bedroom obviously enhances the decor inside. But the artwork, which has all been curated by Kenmare-based artist, Christine Bowen, adds character and depth to the space. And this, together with maximising light and using the best bed linen possible, is what Sheila King, director of sales and marketing, says will help you to recreate this look in your own home.

Small details like neatly organised books, carefully chosen decorative pieces, and maintaining a clutter-free space can also contribute significantly to the overall aesthetic — Christine Bowen

“Embrace the abundance of natural light by strategically positioning furniture to maximise views and infuse character and charm into your surroundings by incorporating artwork sourced from local artists or venturing into the realm of creativity by curating your own art pieces.”

Keeping a room tidy is also important.

“Small details like neatly organised books, carefully chosen decorative pieces, and maintaining a clutter-free space can also contribute significantly to the overall aesthetic, making your bedroom a serene and luxurious retreat.”