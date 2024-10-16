Opinion: Are planning reforms enough to deliver the sustainable growth that Ireland urgently needs?

Ireland’s new planning reforms, as outlined in the Planning and Development Bill 2023 (Bill) and the ongoing First Revision to the National Planning Framework, are critical steps towards addressing the country’s housing and infrastructure crises. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA

Ireland’s new planning reforms, as outlined in the Planning and Development Bill 2023 (Bill), which passed in the Dáil last week, and the ongoing First Revision to the National Planning Framework (revised NPF), are critical steps towards addressing the country’s housing and infrastructure crises.

The Bill’s introduction of statutory timelines, urban development zones and judicial review reforms marks a significant move to streamline the planning process. However, the success of these measures will hinge on their implementation and ability to tackle long-standing challenges such as land-use inefficiencies and housing shortages.

A key feature of the Bill is the introduction of 10-year strategic development plans for local authorities. These plans notably include a five-year review period, providing a vital opportunity to adjust and refine strategies based on evolving needs. This flexibility is essential for maintaining momentum and ensuring that long-term goals remain achievable. However, the success of these plans will rely on political stability, as shifts in political cycles must not disrupt the continuity and focus required for long-term strategies to deliver their intended results, particularly in relation to significant national infrastructure projects.

While the Bill aligns with the NPF’s focus on compact, sustainable growth – targeting 40 per cent of new housing within existing urban areas – several challenges remain. Local authorities need to adopt more realistic assessments of development potential to fully unlock the value of zoned land. Moreover, while the Bill aims to expedite housing approvals and the revised NPF targets 50,000 new homes annually, additional incentives are required to stimulate apartment development in regional areas, where commercial viability is a significant challenge. Without financial supports or tax incentives, these regions may struggle to meet housing targets, especially given the persistent difficulties surrounding construction feasibility outside Dublin.

The growing obsolescence of older office stock also presents a critical concern. As these buildings age, their adaptive reuse for housing or mixed-use purposes presents a potential solution. However, this will necessitate changes in design standards and financial incentives to make retrofitting and conversion attractive to developers. If properly incentivised, the adaptive reuse of these buildings could relieve pressure on housing supply while contributing to Ireland’s climate and sustainability goals.

Achieving balanced regional development, a central aim of the revised NPF, remains another significant challenge. While the introduction of long-term strategic planning is promising, fostering regional growth without weakening Dublin’s economic position is complex but paramount. Targeted infrastructure investments and economic incentives are essential to ensuring that cities like Cork, Limerick and Galway can compete globally, while avoiding the creation of unhealthy competition for investment that could undermine national development goals.

Finally, the Bill and the revised NPF’s emphasis on climate goals, such as enhancing public transportation and promoting sustainable building practices, is a positive development. Major projects such as DART+ West and MetroLink are crucial for reducing car dependency. However, for these initiatives to succeed, a more integrated approach to transport and land-use planning is needed. Additionally, the adaptive reuse of existing buildings – whether for housing or other uses – must play a larger role in meeting emissions reduction targets, supported by updated regulations and financial incentives.

In conclusion, Ireland’s recent and ongoing planning reforms offer a significant opportunity to reshape the country’s development landscape. With bold policies and a stronger legal framework, the nation has a chance to unlock land, integrate infrastructure, and drive innovation. Notwithstanding, the key question remains: will these reforms be enough to overcome entrenched barriers and deliver the sustainable, compact growth that Ireland urgently needs?

Leon Murray is director of planning with CBRE