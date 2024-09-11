Foxrock home and site with planning for prime residential scheme for €4.5m

An aerial view of the site at the junction of Torquay Road and Golf Lane in Foxrock, Dublin 18.

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of high-end homes aimed towards the upper end of the capital’s owner-occupier market will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of Foxrock Villa, a prime property in the heart of Foxrock, Dublin 18.

Located at the junction of Torquay Road and Gold Lane, the subject property, a substantial five-bedroom house on a 0.38-hectare (0.93-acre) site, is being offered to the market in one or more lots by agent Savills, with the entire guiding at a price of €4.5 million.

Lot 1 comprises the development site with planning permission secured on June 6th, 2023, for four high-specification, detached homes, and presents what the selling agent describes as “a unique opportunity for a boutique residential project”. The guide price is €2.75 million, which equates to €687,500 per plot.

Lot 2 comprises the existing Foxrock Villa, a five-bedroom house with modern interiors and mature landscaped gardens. The guide price is €1.75 million.

Lot 3 comprises the entire. This combines the development site and Foxrock Villa, making it an ideal proposition, the agent says, for those seeking a comprehensive development opportunity. The guide price is €4.5 million.

Foxrock Villa is positioned at the entrance to Golf Lane, the road leading to the entrance of Foxrock Golf Club, and is within walking distance of Foxrock Village, with its range of restaurants, cafes and specialist shops. The property also sits within a short drive of Dunnes Stores’ flagship premises in Cornelscourt, Dundrum Town Centre and the shopping centres of Stillorgan and Blackrock. In terms of recreation, Foxrock Golf Club, Carrickmines Tennis Club, Leopardstown Racecourse and Cabinteely Park are all close by.

The property offers ready access to Dublin city centre and beyond thanks to its proximity to both the N11 and the M50 motorway, and the Luas Green Line stops at Carrickmines, Sandyford and Stillorgan.

John Swarbrigg of Savills says: “This is an exceptional opportunity to acquire a ready-to-go development site with full planning permission in one of Dublin’s most sought-after locations. The offering is further enhanced by the existing Foxrock Villa, providing a luxurious family home.”