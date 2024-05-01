Kilcock portfolio offers scope for residential investment at €3.25m

An aerial view of the Church Street site in Kilcock, Co Kildare

Agent Avison Young is seeking offers of more than €3.25 million for a residential investment opportunity on Church Street in Kilcock, Co Kildare.

The property comprises a range of residential buildings including a former 39-bed nursing home, four interconnecting townhouses (11 beds) and two semidetached houses (six beds) on a 1.06-hectare (2.64-acre) site.

The property is in the centre of Kilcock, near a range of amenities including retail, schools, leisure, shops, restaurants, sports clubs and recreational facilities.

The site is well connected by public transport including numerous bus routes to and from Dublin 5. Kilcock also has the benefit of a train station at Shaws Bridge, about a five-minute walk from the subject property.

The site includes the period eleven-bay three storey Shalom Nursing Home. The property was built originally in 1870 and had a two-storey extension added in 1925. The townhouses and semidetached houses were built in the early 2000s. All the properties have been well maintained according to the selling agent and offer an immediate residential investment opportunity with long-term development potential, subject to planning permission.

The majority of the site is zoned E – Community & Educational with the rest of the property zoned B- Existing Residential & Infill in the Kilcock Local Area Plan 2015-2021 with all mains services available.

While the existing buildings could, subject to planning permission, be retained or redeveloped for a variety of other uses including medical, nursing, educational, office/conference centre, Avison Young says the site also presents what it describes as “an exceptional residential investment opportunity”.