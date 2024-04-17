Tickets for 2024 Property Picnic in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland on sale now

Rod Nowlan and Lucy Connolly of Bannon, chief executive of Cancer Trials Ireland Eibhlin Mulroe, and Michele McGarry and Caitriona Kirrane of Colliers at the handover for Property Picnic 2024 last September

The Property Picnic fundraiser for 2024 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 16th, at One Windmill Lane (1WML) in Dublin’s south docklands. In its first two years, under the direction of commercial agent Bannon, the event raised more than €300,000 for the benefit of Cancer Trials Ireland. Attendees at this year’s event, which is being organised on this occasion by Colliers, will enjoy an evening of live entertainment, food and drink, and have the opportunity to meet up with friends and colleagues from across the property industry and wider business sector, all while contributing to the advancement of cancer treatment and care in Ireland.

The keystone sponsors for this year’s fundraiser include Core Capital, VM Digital, Hibernia Real Estate Group, House Dublin, Matheson, Relm Finance, Module Group and the Clancourt Group, with a further 61 firms rowing in to support so far through support-firm sponsorships and raffle prize donations.

Cancer Trials Ireland is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by conducting innovative clinical trials that explore new treatments and therapies for various types of cancer. Through collaborative efforts with medical professionals, researchers and patient advocates, Cancer Trials Ireland plays a pivotal role in driving progress towards better cancer care and, ultimately, finding a cure.

“We are delighted to launch the 2024 Property Picnic Fundraising Event in support of Cancer Trials Ireland,” Michele McGarry of Colliers said. “This event not only provides an opportunity for the industry to come together and enjoy a fantastic evening out but also allows us to make a tangible difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, helps.”

The success of the 2024 Property Picnic relies on the generosity and support of sponsors, volunteers, and attendees. Individuals and businesses interested in getting involved are encouraged to visit propertypicnicireland.com for more information on sponsorship opportunities, donations and ticket purchases.