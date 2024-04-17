Swords development site near proposed Metrolink stop for €4.8m

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €4.8 million for an 8.3-acre development site zoned High Technology next to Junction 4 of the M1 motorway at Lissenhall East in Swords, Co Dublin. The lands, which are in agricultural use at present, are positioned just 2km from Swords town centre, 11km from the M50 motorway Port, 7km from Dublin Airport, and less than 750m from the site of the proposed Estuary Park & Ride station of the much-anticipated Metrolink rail line.

The zoning of HT – High Technology under the Fingal Development Plan 2023-2029 provides for “office, research and development and high technology/high-technology manufacturing-type employment in a high-quality built and landscaped environment”.

The holding also falls under the Lissenhall LAP (local area plan), which identifies it as a landmark site. This seeks specifically to facilitate opportunities for high technology, advanced manufacturing, major office and research and development-based employment within high-quality, highly accessible, campus-style settings.

Robert Wilson and Evan Lonergan of Knight Frank say: “This holding is well placed to take advantage of the established business presence in the area and offers an opportunity to create a significant gateway development with excellent transport links on the M1 motorway corridor, subject to planning permission.”