Zanzibar Locke aparthotel seeking food and beverage operator

BDM Property is seeking proposals from established food and beverage operators to provide food, beverage and coffee services under a long-term licence/management agreement with the hotel operator of the recently established Zanzibar Locke Aparthotel in Dublin city centre. The licence agreement will be turnover related subject to turnover parameters.

Located at 34-37 Ormond Quay Lower, the hotel comprises 160 studio and one-bedroom apartments and guest suites and has been open for business since June 2021. The Zanzibar Locke occupies the site of the Zanzibar bar and nightclub, the 1,200-capacity venue which had formed part of the super-pub empire built by the late Liam O’Dwyer and his brother, Des, in the Celtic-Tiger years.

The building, which has since been extended and restored, has a stylish design and contemporary fit-out along with numerous of its original period details. The food and beverage area occupies part of the ground floor and first floor of the original building and extends to 356sq m (3,830sq ft). The bar and restaurant accommodation is a blend of styles featuring exposed brickwork, oak-timber flooring and modern furniture and finishes.

The ground floor is a bright space with a coffee dock and communal seating areas, a bar and dining section along with customer toilets. The first floor comprises a restaurant with about 60 covers, its own bar area and views over the river Liffey and Ha’penny Bridge. There is a fully fitted and equipped catering kitchen and ample storage areas along with staff-changing facilities and an office. In the basement there is a cold room and additional storage facilities.

John Ryan, who is handling the operator selection process on behalf of BDM Property, says: “This is an exceptional opportunity for hospitality professionals to provide bar, restaurant and coffee services. The property has been fitted out to the highest standard and provides an immediate platform for progressive operators to establish or expand their business model within a very successful hotel.”