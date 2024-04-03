Chapelizod site with scope for 29 apartments guiding at €2.75m

A site extending to 2.15 hectares (5.3 acres) in Chapelizod, Dubin 20, is likely to spark interest among developers as it includes a portion of land zoned for residential development.

Savills Ireland are guiding €2.75 million for the Willow Vale site located adjacent to Chapelizod village about 5.5km from O’Connell Bridge in Dublin city centre.

Encompassing about 200m of frontage on to the river Liffey, Willow Vale offers potential for the development of 29 apartments on the 0.21 hectares (0.52 acres) of residential-zoned land, according to a feasibility study by HKR Architects. The remaining 1.94 hectares (4.8 acres) is currently zoned for open space.

In addition the sale includes a four-bedroom detached property within the site as well as a three-bedroom semidetached property at 5 Hibernian Terrace on Chapelizod Road.

READ MORE

“The Chapelizod site provides a rare opportunity to purchase a large 5.3-acre site adjacent to Chapelizod village and within walking distance of Dublin city centre with approximately 200m of frontage to the river Liffey,” says Andrew Sherry of Savills.

“The lands could suit a variety of uses, from an owner-occupier who wants a large house and grounds close to Dublin city, to sports clubs looking to relocate or expand, or to residential developers who may look at either an infill development on part, or a larger residential development subject to further rezoning and engagement with Dublin City Council,” adds Sherry.

Amenities in proximity to the land include the Phoenix Park and schools such as St Patrick’s national school, St Laurence’s primary school and Mount Sackville secondary school. The area is also served by several shops, sports grounds, sports clubs, cafes and restaurants.