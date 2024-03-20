Purpose-built creche at Dublin scheme with more than 1,000 new homes seeks €1.5m

With more than 1,000 homes scheduled for completion and occupation by next year at Kilcarbery Grange in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, the sale of the scheme’s new, purpose-built creche facility should prove attractive to both investors and childcare operators.

The building, which is to be completed to shell-and-core condition, is being offered to the market by DNG’s new-homes division at a guide price of €1.5 million.

The creche at Kilcarbery Grange comprises 909sq m (9785sq ft) of creche accommodation laid out over two floors. The facility also includes an external play space of 124sq m (1,335sq ft) with scope to increase.

Apart from the demand for childcare that will come from the residents of Kilcarbery Grange itself, the new facility will likely draw customers from workers at the numerous large-scale employers at the adjacent Grange Castle Business Park. Grange Castle is home to more than 90 international companies including Takeda, Aryzta, Google, Microsoft, Interxion and Grifols. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer currently employs more than 5,000 workers in its Irish business, with further expansion under way at its Grange Castle Biotechnology Campus due for completion by 2027.

READ MORE

Designed by BKD Architects and developed as joint venture between South Dublin County Council and Adwood Ltd, a consortium of established Dublin Builders, Maplewood Residential and The Adroit Company, Kilcarbery Grange is located less than 1km from the M7 motorway and within a short distance of both the Clondalkin and Adamstown train stations.