Fully fitted offices on Dublin’s Earlsfort Terrace seeking €62.50 per square foot

With insurer Royal London Ireland having recently moved all of its employees over to its main offices at 47-49 St Stephen’s Green, the firm’s space at 4 Earlsfort Terrace has become available to let by way of assignment until August 2028. Located on the ground floor of the building, the accommodation, which extends to 2,097sq m (22,572sq ft), is being offered to the market by agent Cushman & Wakefield at a rent of €62.50 per square foot.

The offices are plug-and-play and fully fitted with seating for 26 people, a boardroom, fully equipped canteen and shower facility. The accommodation comes with three dedicated car-parking at basement level. Other occupiers in the building include AB Bernstein, Milestone Aviation Group, AerCap and Arcadian Risk Capital.

4 Earlsfort Terrace occupies a prime location in Dublin’s central business district. The property sits within a short walk of St Stephen’s Green, Merrion Square, Government Buildings and Grafton Street. The building is readily accessible using public transport thanks to its close proximity to the Luas green line stops at St Stephen’s Green and Harcourt Street, numerous Dublin Bus routes on nearby Leeson Street and the Dart at Pearse station. The immediate area meanwhile is well served by a range of bars, restaurants and shops.

Harry Oppermann of Cushman & Wakefield says: “This is an opportunity to acquire a fully fitted plug-and-play office in a size bracket and location that is much sought after in today’s market.”