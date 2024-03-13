100,000sq ft of newly developed industrial space comes on stream at Shannon Campus

The ongoing growth of the Shannon Campus business park continues apace with two newly developed industrial buildings comprising a total of 100,000sq ft being offered to the lettings market.

The first of these, Block R, was recently shortlisted in the Industrial Excellence category of the Irish Construction Excellence Awards, for its sustainable construction.

The property comprises an NZEB A-Rated and LEED Silver 40,000sq ft manufacturing facility with a 9m clear internal height, along with a 6,000sq ft two-storey office block, circulation and meeting spaces. Additional amenities include a large feature courtyard and planting areas, green areas, bicycle storage, storage yards, rainwater harvesting tanks, PV arrays, electrical switch rooms and a substation.

The second building, Block S, is in the running for Commercial Building of the Year in the Building & Architect of the Year Awards. This property comprises a 60,000sq ft high-grade and multi-use industrial space, with the option for division into three separate units of 20,000sq ft each. The development has 126 designated parking spaces, rear and side-level loading doors and rooftop solar-PV panels. Block S would suit companies looking for manufacturing, logistics, distribution or production space.

Block S at Shannon Campus in Shannon, Co Clare

As well as Blocks R and S, the park’s owner-developer, the Shannon Airport Group, has made a considerable investment in on-site amenities for tenants. These include a running track, a biodiversity garden and a shared-bicycle scheme.

Shannon Campus (comprising the business park and land at Shannon Airport) is one of the largest multisectoral business parks outside Dublin. The campus, developed over the course of the past decade at a cost of some €175 million, is home to 300 companies. These include big international names such as Intel, Zimmer Biomet, Baker Hughes and indigenous companies such as EI Electronics.

More recently the campus has become a location of choice for companies in the knowledge, autonomous vehicle and life-sciences sectors. Jaguar Land Rover, Edwards Life Sciences and US gene-therapy specialist MeiraGTx are among those that have set up operations at the scheme.