BNY Mellon closing in on deal for new office headquarters in Dublin docklands

International financial services giant BNY Mellon is understood to have selected the Shipping Office in Dublin’s south docklands as the new location for its Irish headquarters.

The US-headquartered firm, which employs around 1,700 people here between its three locations in Dublin, Wexford and Cork, is said by market sources to be in the advanced stages of discussions on a deal for between 7,432sq m (80,000sq ft) and 8,361sq m (90,000sq ft) of space at the scheme.

Should the deal proceed as anticipated the firm’s new office would be capable of accommodating more than 800 workers.

Built by developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group on the site formerly occupied by the British and Irish Steam Packet Company, the Shipping Office comprises 16,443sq m (177,000sq ft) of office accommodation over eight storeys, a 1,185sq m (12,755sq ft) roof garden, five terraces, 27 showers, changing facilities, 16 basement car-parking spaces with two electric-vehicle (EV) charging points and 234 bike spaces.

The scheme has been designed to be one of the most sustainable buildings in Ireland, and is on course to achieve LEED Platinum certification and NZEB (nearly zero energy building) status.

The property is WiredScore Platinum, holds a Ber rating of A3, and exceeds EU taxonomy (sustainability) regulations.

The office-led building features open-floor plates with access to landscaped terraces as well as staff facilities. The property is in a prime location overlooking the river Liffey at the junction of Sir John Rogerson’s Quay and Lime Street in the heart of Dublin’s Silicon Docks area.