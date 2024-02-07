Meath residential site with capacity for 12 homes guiding at €550,000

This 1.04-acre site is zoned for residential use in Ratoath town. Photograph: Reel Estate Visualz

Grimes has brought a 0.42-hectare (1.04-acre) site to the market in Ratoath in Co Meath, with a guide price of €550,000.

Located half a kilometre from Ratoath town centre, the site can accommodate “around a dozen sizeable family homes”, the agent said.

“Our client engaged the services of [Duignan Dooley Architects and Planning Consultants] and they completed a feasibility study demonstrating that a scheme of 12 units, with a mix of three- and four-bedroom houses, could be viable here, subject to necessary planning [permission],” said Siobhán O’Sullivan, director at Grimes.

Zoned as A1 residential, the site is next to existing development Glebe Park on the R155 Curragha Road, and is walking distance from local amenities, including sports clubs, schools, shops, restaurants, pubs a community centre and a theatre.

The agent highlighted the location’s suitability for commuters to Dublin city centre due to its easy access to the M3 and M4 motorways, and the M3 Parkway train station at Dunboyne.

Local attractions in the area include the Fairyhouse Racecourse, Avoca in Dunboyne and Emerald Park. Dublin Airport is just under 27km away, while Dublin city centre is at a distance of 34km.

“This is a rare chance to obtain an infill residential site in a mature setting,” O’Sullivan said.