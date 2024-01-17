Dublin city centre development opportunity guiding at €550,000

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of accommodation for retail and residential and other commercial uses in Dublin city centre may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a 0.03-acre site near the city’s landmark Ha’penny Bridge. Number 30-31 Liffey Street Lower is being offered to the market by agent Knight Frank at a guide price of €550,000.

The subject property sits close to Henry Street and numerous of the city’s best-known and most popular shops including Arnotts, Zara, Penneys and the Ilac shopping centre.

Restaurant and cafe offerings in the immediate area include Starbucks, Kays Kitchen, Brambles, Butlers Chocolate Café and Tang all within walking distance. The subject property is also set to benefit from the completion of the Liffey Street public-realm improvement works which will see an upgrade of the area between Middle Abbey Street and Henry Street and a new pedestrian plaza at Liffey Street Lower.

The site is zoned objective ‘Z5 City Centre’, the aim of which is “to consolidate and facilitate the development of the central area, and to identify, reinforce, strengthen and protect its civic design character and dignity”. The property’s zoning allows for a range of potential uses including residential and retail.

Liffey Street is the main pedestrian route between Temple Bar and Henry Street and Mary Street and has a footfall of up to 30,000 people per day. It also benefits from excellent transport links with both the Luas green and red lines located within walking distance at Jervis Street and O’Connell Street respectively.

Knight Frank say: “This is an ideal infill development opportunity owing to its city-centre location and attractive zoning. Liffey Street Lower has been highly sought after in recent years, as is evidenced by the amount of nearby development activity.”

Further information is available from Robert Wilson and Daniel Phelan at Knight Frank.