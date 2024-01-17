Dublin 13 residential development site ready to go at €2m

The subject site at Hole in the Wall Road in Donaghmede, Dublin 13

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a price of €2 million for a ready-to-go residential development site in the north Dublin suburb of Donaghmede.

Situated at the roundabout junction at the Hole in the Wall Road and the R139, the subject site extends to 0.19 hectares (0.47 acres) and comes to the market with full planning permission from Dublin City Council for the construction of 42 apartments (DCC planning reference: 3159 21 ABP; Ref: 313307).

The scheme, which received approval in November 2023, will comprise a part six-storey/part seven-storey development along with 44 car parking spaces at undercroft level. The subject site is predominantly greenfield in nature and includes a former pump station, which has been fully decommissioned for several years.

Paul Nalty of Cushman & Wakefield says: “Given the lack of available ready-to-go development sites of this scale within the Dublin City Council area, this sale should appeal to developers. The approved scheme is also suited to a number of State-supported housing incentives which de-risks it from the outset.”