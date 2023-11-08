Dublin 13 freehold industrial unit for sale with full vacant possession at €2.4m

Agent Harvey is quoting a price of €2.4 million for Unit 81A at Baldoyle Industrial Estate in Dublin 13 .

The freehold property comprises a detached industrial warehouse and office facility with a large side yard and car parking, fronting on to Grange Way. The building extends to an area of 1,811sq m (19,494sq ft), which includes 233sq m (2,508sq ft) of two-storey office accommodation to the front.

Baldoyle Industrial Estate is a 10-minute walk from Howth Junction Dart station. In terms of drive times, the scheme is just five minutes from the Malahide Road, nine minutes from the M1/M50 interchange and 12 minutes from both Dublin Port Tunnel and Dublin Airport.

Unit 81A is accessed from its private, gated yard via four level-access loading doors and has a clear internal height of six metres. The translucent panels in the twin-skin, insulated, metal-deck roof allow for an abundance of natural light, which is further enhanced with high-output warehouse lighting. The industrial/warehouse space is divided with a wall that would lend itself to dual-occupancy, subject to planning permission.

READ MORE

The offices are laid out in a mix of open-plan and cellular accommodation, together with a tea station and ladies’ and gents’ toilets. The finishes here include suspended ceilings, LED lighting at ground-floor level and air-conditioning cassette units.

Unit 81A has the benefit of freehold title and is being offered for sale with full vacant possession.

Kevin McHugh of Harvey says: “The extreme shortage of freehold industrial units available in the market over the past couple of years means that there is a pent-up demand from both occupiers and investors. The size of Unit 81A and its flexibility to allow for dual-occupancy is likely to appeal to a range of occupiers and investors both in the estate itself and further afield.”