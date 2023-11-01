Residential lands in Swords and Lusk seeking €2.5m and €1m

An aerial view of the lands at Forest Little shows their proximity to the existing residential developments of Swords and to Dublin Airport

Agent Knight Frank expects to see “strong interest” in the sale of two residential development holdings it has brought to the market in north Dublin.

In the first instance, the selling agent is guiding a price of €2.5 million for a 5.17-hectare (12.8-acre) greenfield holding at Forest Little Road in Swords. The site benefits from 175 metres of frontage to Forest Road and is bounded by the existing Ridgewood residential state to the north and agricultural lands to the west and south. Forest Road links the Naul Road to Swords Main Street and is highly accessible to the M1, M2, M50 motorways and Dublin Port Tunnel.

The lands fall under the terms of Fingal Development Plan 2023-2029 with 5 acres zoned for residential use and the balance of the lands, approximately 8 acres zoned as green belt.

Swords is the third largest town in Ireland and is well served by a wide range of shopping and supermarket options including Swords Pavilions Shopping Centre, Airside Retail Park, Tesco, Supervalu and Lidl. The area also offers a number of eateries and pubs in its town centre and benefits from close proximity to the coastal amenities of Malahide and Portmarnock.

Swords is also home to a number of major employers including Ryanair, HSE, Fujitsu and Dublin Airport. Dublin Airport employs 19,900 people directly with a further 11,700 jobs provided at firms which support or supply it.

Knight Frank says: “Given the scarcity of residential-zoned lands in the Swords area we would expect to see strong interest in this sale.”

The second sale comprises a residential and redevelopment opportunity at Knockdromin House, an 11.4-acre (28.2-acre) estate in Lusk. For sale at a guide price of €1 million, the holding comprises Knockdromin House and its outbuildings, walled garden and gate lodge in a mature woodland setting. The estate also includes high-quality agricultural lands currently in tillage laid out in two divisions with significant frontage to the Lusk to Rush Road.

An aerial view of the lands at Knockdromin House in Lusk, north county Dublin

Knockdromin House and its associated buildings date from the 18th century and are protected structures (RPS no. 0284). While they are in need of repair, they offer the prospective purchaser an opportunity for a conversion, extension and redevelopment. There is a positive planning history on the lands (Fingal planning reference F07A/0187) which proposed the conversion of Knockdromin House to a four-bed house and two three-bedroom apartments along with the alternation and extension of the farm buildings to four houses. The proposal also provided for the redevelopment of the gate lodge into a two-bedroom house.

The lands fall under the Fingal Development plan 2023-2029 and are zoned under ‘Rural’, the objective of which is “to protect and promote in a balanced way, the development of agriculture and rural related enterprise, biodiversity, the rural landscape, and the built and cultural heritage”. Residential development is permitted under this zoning subject to compliance with the Rural Settlement Strategy

The lands are connected to Dublin city centre via the M1 motorway and are located just 500 metres from Rush & Lusk train station which offers regular commuter services. The site is located between the towns of Lusk and Rush which both offer a number of schools and retail options that include Tesco, Lidl, and Supervalu.