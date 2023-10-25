Clopen Capital gets green light for new hotel on Bolton Street

A computer-generated image of the new hotel to be developed by Clopen Capital at 21-24 Bolton Street in Dublin city centre

Cork-based property investor and developer Clopen Capital has secured planning permission from Dublin City Council for a new 90-bedroom hotel in Dublin city centre.

Located on the site of a former garage at number 21-24 Bolton Street and within a short walk of the Henry Street shopping district and O’Connell Street, the new hotel will range in height from four to seven storeys over basement level and extend across a total area of 2,845sq m (30,623sq ft). The hotel’s guest accommodation will be located from ground- to sixth-floor level and will be complemented by the presence of a cafe adjoining the reception area at ground level and a breakfast room facing on to an internal courtyard at basement level.

Commenting on the council’s decision to approve the development, Damian Meehan, director at Douglas Wallace Consultants, the firm responsible for the design of the hotel and delivery of its planning application, said: “We were very much aware of the [proposed hotel’s] surroundings. Discussions took place with the scheme’s neighbours during the design process to ensure that their concerns were addressed.”

Hugh Wallace, founding director at Douglas Wallace Consultants, said: “Having gone to Bolton Street to train as an architect myself, I was very aware that this street was neglected then and even today needs a lift, and that’s what this hotel will do. We are very excited that we were able to deliver a clean planning permission for our client, Clopen Capital.”

Clopen Capital’s managing director Kieran O’Neill added: “We acquired this empty site on a very important entrance gateway to the city centre and are confident that this project will act as a catalyst for the regeneration in this very important historical core of Dublin adjacent to Henrietta Street and King Inn’s.”