Foxrock site zoned for residential development guiding at €1.695m

An aerial view of Windrush and its 0.55-acre site at Knocksinna in Foxrock, Dublin 18

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €1.695 million for a residential development opportunity in the sought-after South Dublin suburb of Foxrock.

Located within the existing Knocksinna residential scheme, the subject property currently comprises a detached house known as Windrush. The house sits on a 0.55-acre site, offering the prospective purchaser significant scope for the development of a new residential scheme, subject to planning permission.

Windrush is zoned “Objective A” under the terms of the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Development Plan 2022-2028. This designation allows for residential development and for the improvement of residential amenity while protecting the existing residential amenities of the area.

Knocksinna is small, private cul-de-sac located just off the citybound side of the N11 and within a short drive of Foxrock village, Sandyford, Stillorgan and Blackrock. The area is well served by a wide range of amenities including Leopardstown Racecourse and Golf Centre, Foxrock Golf Club, Dunnes Stores’ flagship store at Cornelscourt, Cabinteely Park, and Carrickmines Croquet & Lawn Tennis Club.

The subject site is also situated in proximity to a number of significant employment catchment areas including South County Business Park, Central Park, Sandyford Business District, Cherrywood, and Dublin city centre.

There are excellent public transport links with frequent Dublin Bus routes to and from Dublin city centre operating on the nearby N11 QBC (quality bus corridor). The Central Park and Sandyford stops on the Luas Green line and junction 15 of the M50 motorway are all located just a short distance from the subject property.