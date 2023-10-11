Fully let Dublin city centre residential investment guiding at €4.5m

Number 20 Lower Ormond Quay is one of three residential investment properties in the Dublin One Collection

Agent BDM Property is guiding a price of €4.5 million for the “Dublin One Collection”, a sizeable “pre-63″ residential investment distributed across three centrally located properties in Dublin’s north city centre. The properties, which are available for sale in their entirety or in three individual lots, are fully let and generating a rental income of €323,328 annually.

The Dublin One Collection comprises 16 residential units and a commercial unit located at number 3 Lower Ormond Quay, numbers 83/84 Capel Street and number 2 Gardiner Place, Dublin 1. The breakdown of the units are 10 one-beds, five two-beds and one three-bed apartment, along with one commercial unit.

Number 3 Lower Ormond Quay is a four-storey over-basement, midterrace, Georgian building with eight individual apartments consisting of three one-beds, four two-beds, and one three-bed unit).

Number 83-84 Capel Street comprises two interconnecting four-storey over-basement, end-of-terrace Georgian buildings consisting of ground floor and basement commercial accommodation with three one-bedroom apartments overhead.

Number 20 Gardiner Place is a four-storey over-basement, midterrace Georgian building with five individual apartments consisting of four one-beds and one two-bed.

While all of the buildings within the portfolio are protected structures, prospective purchasers will note that they are fully let and have been upgraded with secondary glazing, modern electric panel heaters, fitted kitchens and bathrooms. All of the apartments are presented in very good condition according to the selling agent, providing comfortable and modern accommodation throughout.

Cathal Kelly of BDM Property says: “This portfolio offers an opportunity to acquire an easily managed, substantial and secure rental income with considerable reversionary potential, subject to the rental cap.”