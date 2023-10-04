State’s new media watchdog inks deal for HQ in Dublin 4

Iput has secured Ireland’s recently established media commission, Coimisiún na Meán, as a tenant for its offices at One Shelbourne Buildings in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

The commission, which will be responsible for regulating broadcasters and online media, has agreed to occupy 21,000sq ft of space at the building on a five-year lease term at a rent of about €50 per sq ft. The commission’s new self-contained headquarters had been occupied previously and for many years by IBM’s consulting division. IBM relocated recently to WeWork’s serviced office space at Charlemont Exchange.

The commission’s decision to locate its new headquarters in One Shelbourne Buildings is understood to have been informed by the combination of the property’s location, the self-contained nature of the building, and the fact that it came to the letting market fully fitted and furnished, making it ready to move into.

Jim O’Reilly of Knight Frank advised Iput on the transaction while Conor Lennon of Lisney Commercial Real Estate advised Coimisiún na Meán.

One Shelbourne Buildings has excellent end-of-trip facilities including a clubhouse-style shower block, drying room and a generous provision of bicycle spaces. The wider Shelbourne Buildings campus is home to a range of blue-chip occupiers including law firm Whitney Moore, Hamilton Insurance and the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

The HEA, for its part, occupies two floors at Two Shelbourne Buildings. The authority is set to expand its presence further by taking an additional penthouse floor in the building on a five-year lease term and extending the leases on their existing floors.

Jim O’Reilly of Knight Frank advised Iput on the deal while Fergal Burke of Avison Young advised the Higher Education Authority.

Further space is set to become available at the Shelbourne Buildings campus ranging in size from 2,000sq ft up to a combined size of 25,000sq ft. Interested parties should contact Jim O’Reilly at Knight Frank.