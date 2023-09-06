Prime development site in heart of Dublin’s political beltway seeks €1.7m

Developers, investors and owner-occupiers alike may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a prime infill site in the heart of Dublin’s Georgian core and political beltway. Located immediately to the rear of the Department of Health’s new headquarters at Miesian Plaza on Lower Baggot Street, the 0.149-acre (0.06-hectare) site at James Place East offers a range of opportunities for development and is a guiding at a price of €1.7 million through agent JLL.

The property, currently in use as a surface car park for 24 vehicles, is being sold with the benefit of full vacant possession. It is zoned Z10, the aim of which is “to consolidate and facilitate the development of inner city and inner-suburban sites for mixed uses” under the Dublin City Development Plan 2022-2028. Permissible uses under this zoning include residential, office, hotel, guest house and childcare facility. Quite apart from providing the opportunity for development subject to planning permission, the site offers the buyer the potential for short-term income through the letting of its car spaces during the planning process.

The site is located next to the new, partially pedestrianised James Street East and a number of major office developments including the aforementioned Miesian Plaza, and Fitzwilliam 27 and Fitzwilliam 28. These extensive redevelopments have served to attract a range of high-profile tenants to the area, including the Department of Health, Shire Pharma, the ESB and SMBC Aviation Capital.

The pedestrian route linking James’s Place East to Lower Fitzwilliam Street provides ready access from the subject site to Fitzwilliam Lane, Government Buildings and the five-star Merrion Hotel. This improved access bolsters the site’s already-strong location between Baggot Street and Mount Street and its proximity to Merrion Square.

The site is well served by public transport including numerous Dublin Bus routes, the Dart at Pearse Street station, the Luas Green Line stop at St Stephen’s Green, and the Dublin Bike stand on James Street East.

Ollie Lyons, director at JLL’s development land division, says: “With its prime location, attractive lot size and short-term income potential, we are anticipating strong demand for this prime site from a wide variety of developers, investors and owner-occupiers.”