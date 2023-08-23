Sretaw secures three new tenants for offices at 12 Duke Lane

Sretaw PE (Private Equity), an investment and property development company headed up by Eamon Waters, has secured three new tenants for its newly-refurbished offices at 12 Duke Lane in Dublin's Royal Hibernian Way

Sretaw PE (Private Equity), an investment and property development company headed up by Eamon Waters, has secured three new tenants for its newly-refurbished offices at 12 Duke Lane in Dublin’s Royal Hibernian Way. Theratechnologies, Dynamo, and AGF International Advisors Company Ltd have each agreed deals to occupy the property at rents ranging from €538 to €614 per sq m respectively.

Commenting on the agreement of the lettings at 12 Duke Lane, Lucy Connolly of Bannon, who represented the landlord, said: “Despite recent market commentary [on the office market] the level of inquiries we received was exceptional. It highlights the demand at present for small, modern, centrally-located floorplates. The rents achieved were at quoting levels and above.”

The new tenants at 12 Duke Lane were represented by David O’Malley of QRE, Shane Bourke of Irish Office Space and Emma Byrne of Finnegan Menton respectively.

Developed originally in the mid-1980s, 12 Duke Lane comprises 533sq m (5,737sq ft) of office accommodation over four floors and forms part of the wider Royal Hibernian Way scheme. The development, which is arguably best known as the location of the Davy Stockbrokers head office, extends to an overall area of 8,630sq m (92,888sq ft) and also includes around 1,950sq m (21,000sq ft) of retail and hospitality space.

The retail quarter is occupied by a number of well-known brands including Boylan’s Shoes, Carol Clarke Jewellers and Leonidas Chocolates, while the hospitality offering includes the Marco Pierre White steakhouse; Isabelle’s restaurant; and the Lemon & Duke bar, owned by Noel Anderson and his business partners, former rugby internationals Sean O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip and Rob and Dave Kearney.

Mr Waters acquired Royal Hibernian Way from Aviva Investors in 2021 for about €74 million. The agreement of the deal came just weeks after he and US private equity firm Blackstone secured the sale for €1.4 billion of Beauparc Utilities, which Mr Waters had founded, to Australian financial services giant Macquarie. The deal for the company which owns the Panda and Greenstar waste firms in Ireland is understood to have provided Mr Waters with a windfall of about €367 million, based on company filings prior to the announcement.