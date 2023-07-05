Call for entries for 2023 Excellence in Placemaking awards

Willie Norse of CBRE and Michael Pettibone of Kennedy Wilson at last year's presentation of ULI's Excellence in Placemaking overall national award

The Urban Land Institute (ULI) and CBRE are inviting entries for this year’s ULI Ireland Excellence in Placemaking awards. The awards seek to recognise and reward organisations and communities across Ireland that make efforts to improve their local communities through projects that add to the public realm and make places better settings in which to live, work and play.

Now in its fifth year, the competition shortlists the best examples of placemaking in each province, with prizes for the best community project and best public/private-sector project. All prize winners receive a trophy while the overall national winner wins a prize of €5,000 to invest in further placemaking efforts within their locality. The award for best Dublin public-sector project and overall national award for 2022 went to Kennedy Wilson for Clancy Quay, the residential scheme it has developed on the former site of Clancy Barracks at Islandbridge, Dublin 8.

Entries for the 2023 competition will be judged by an independent jury comprising planners, architects and academics. Jurors operate independently of CBRE and ULI Ireland and apply the highest standards of evaluation and professional practice as reflected in the code of ethics of the ULI.

Commenting on the launch of this year’s competition, Marie Hunt, chairperson of ULI Ireland, said:

READ MORE

“These awards tie in with the key objectives of the Urban Land Institute in terms of identifying, showcasing and celebrating good design and placemaking in urban landscapes. The projects that have particularly stood out in recent years are those that promote health and wellbeing, offering connectivity, permeability and accessibility for all while also promoting the best in architecture and design. The best projects are both architecturally beautiful and strong on design.”

Willie Norse, executive director of competition sponsors CBRE Ireland, added: “I am delighted that CBRE are once again working with ULI Ireland to recognise and reward those in the public and private sector who are building communities and creating amazing places. I look forward to ongoing collaboration with ULI Ireland on this project as placemaking and ESG [environmental, social and corporate governance] becomes even more important.”

– The closing date for entries to this year’s competition is September 30th and will be followed by a prizegiving ceremony in the winter. More information on how to enter the competition can be found by visiting cbre.ie/placemaking-awards or by emailing excellenceinplacemaking@uli.org