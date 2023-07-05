Harvey secures sale and letting deals at Dublin 24 industrial estate

Industrial property specialist Harvey has secured the sale and separate lettings of two adjoining units to the same occupier at Belgard Road Industrial Estate, a small scheme of just five units in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Having secured the sale of Unit 5, a mid-terrace industrial and office property of 291sq m (3,132sq ft), to Limerick-headquartered electrical wholesaler Trade Electric Group (TEG) for over €400,000, Harvey subsequently agreed the long-term letting off-market of the neighbouring Unit 6 to the same company. Unit 6 comprises an end-of-terrace industrial and office property of 268sq m (2,885sq ft) which had benefited from an extensive refurbishment.

TEG has acquired the two buildings as its third location in the capital. The company already has two established outlets in Santry and Stillorgan.

Fergal Costelloe, managing director at TEG, said: “We’re excited to open our 11th outlet at this location on the Belgard Road in Tallaght. The ease of access these premises have will hopefully help us to service both our existing and new customers, and will complement our already successful operations in Santry and Stillorgan and help us achieve our ambitions in the Dublin market.”

Kieran Casey, associate director at Harvey, added: “The properties’ location at the intersection of two busy roads in Tallaght means there is a huge amount of passing traffic. Units with excellent profile such as this always attract a keen amount of interest.”