Leixlip lands zoned for development guiding at €3m

An aerial view of the lands at Collinstown in Leixlip, Co Kildare. Photograph: Tom Coakley

Agent Coonan Property is guiding a price of €3 million, or just more than €91,185 per acre, for a 32.9-acre (13.23-hectare) landholding in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The subject property, which is zoned for enterprise and employment under the terms of the Leixlip Local Area Plan 2020-2023 occupies a key, strategic location immediately adjacent to US-headquartered tech giant Intel’s campus, junction six of the M4 motorway, and the proposed Dart+ Maynooth rail line.

The lands are irregular in shape with a relatively flat topography and are presently laid out in three divisions. The perimeter of the site is made up of mature hedgerows and is well defined. Access to the property is from a public road which fronts the western boundary. The subject lands have retained rights to roads and services through the neighbouring lands to the east.

Quite apart from being the headquarters of Intel’s Irish operations, Leixlip is a long-established commuter town thanks to its position just 18km from Dublin city centre. The area is well served by public transport with numerous bus routes and two commuter train stations, namely Leixlip Confey and Leixlip Louisa Bridge.

Will Coonan, who is handling the sale, says: “Land sales have been thriving in recent months and this land bank will attract strong interest. It provides an opportunity to purchase a holding with vast development potential.”