Richard Barrett’s Bartra seeks occupier for new Dublin docklands office

A computer-generated image of the Sidings which is under development currently on Clanwilliam Terrace in Dublin 4

Developer Richard Barrett’s Bartra will be hoping to have its timing right with its delivery of The Sidings, its new office scheme on Clanwilliam Terrace in Dublin’s south docklands. The 10-storey building, designed by Dublin-based TOT Architects and due for completion in the second quarter of 2024, is being billed as Ireland’s first “triple-platinum” construction project after it secured LEED Platinum, Wiredscore and Activescore certification. The building has also been pre-assessed for Well Building Standard Certification (WELL) certification should its future occupier be interested in pursuing it.

In terms of its sustainability, the property boasts impressive water-conserving fixtures, achieving an overall water usage reduction of more than 50 per cent, an overall energy saving of 43.6 per cent over projected costs. Almost all (93 per cent) of the non-hazardous waste due to be generated during the 20,000sq m (215,278sq ft) building’s construction will be recycled.

The building will have dedicated street-level access to secure parking for almost 200 bicycles, while its bike storage area will includes repair stations, clothes dryers and showers, and lockers for cycling commuters. The reception area will be bright and spacious and feature a coffee bar for employees and visitors to the building, while the office accommodation will be served by high-speed passenger lifts and feature “touchless” floor spaces that operate without the need for doors on the main office access points. The two penthouse floors will be fully glazed and complemented by a large wraparound terrace with a 190m landscaped walkway.

Paul McGrath, commercial real estate director at Bartra, says: “The Sidings will provide tenants with high-quality office spaces and low utility costs while helping to preserve the environment. Its spacious and bright floorspaces, which range from 1,800sq m to 2,285sq m, have been designed to support and enhance market-leader aspirations.

“All of the office floors have super-efficient cores, large nine-metre spans, and few if any columns, so layouts can adapt with ease to accommodate growing teams.”

Karl Byrne, divisional director at letting agent Cushman & Wakefield, adds: “With the Sidings due for completion by the second quarter of 2024, we believe that the time is right for prospective tenants to seamlessly align their potential fit-out with the construction process.”